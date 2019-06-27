Police Stand-off in Tomah puts neighborhood on lockdown for hours

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - The Tomah Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, and the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit have responded to a stand-off situation near Washington and Benton streets.

This is a statement by the Tomah Police, "Details of the incident and investigation are not being released at this time. We are asking that those who live in the area please remain inside your residences unless asked by police personnel in the area to leave. We are further asking that others stay clear of the area.

Further information will be released when time allows."



