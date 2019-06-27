Police Stand-off in Tomah puts neighborhood on lockdown for hours
Police and Tactical Units surround house
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - The Tomah Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, and the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit have responded to a stand-off situation near Washington and Benton streets.
This is a statement by the Tomah Police, "Details of the incident and investigation are not being released at this time. We are asking that those who live in the area please remain inside your residences unless asked by police personnel in the area to leave. We are further asking that others stay clear of the area.
Further information will be released when time allows."
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Winona Chamber celebrates "Family Night on the Farm"
- Copeland Park Committee invites public to contribute to vision for park
- Breaking News: Washington and Benton Streets in Tomah closed because of stand-off
- Assembly votes to keep youth prison open longer
- Shanneon Grant named new director of La Crosse Public Library
Latest News
- Police Stand-off in Tomah puts neighborhood on lockdown for hours
- Jobs available despite record low unemployment: local leaders learn how to improve workforce
- Federal agency hears testimony on fate of gray wolves
- First Democratic presidential debate airs Wednesday, Thursday
- Wisconsin Senate set to take final state budget votes
- Wisconsin coroner: 6 killed in rural house fire
- Boy thrown from mall balcony remains in intensive care
- Widow: Dangerous conditions at Braves' stadium led to death
- Body of 12-year-old pulled from Kaukauna pond
- Shanneon Grant named new Director of La Crosse Public Library