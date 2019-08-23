Police seeking help in identifying theft suspect
PORTAGE, Wis. (WKBT) - Portage police are asking for assistance in identifying a theft suspect that is targeting area health care centers.
The thefts have taken place within the past week at facilities in La Crosse, Portage, Wausau, Menomonie, Baldwin, Osseo, Eau Claire and Red Wing, Minnesota, authorities said.
According to a post on the Portage Police Department's Facebook Page, the suspect appears to be targeting health care facilities along the interstate.
He was last seen in Portage around 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- White nationalism stickers found in La Crosse neighborhood
- Mayo Clinic Health System to close La Crescent Clinic, transition services to other locations
- Police seeking help in identifying theft suspect
- Western Technical College to offer three new programs for automation, animal science and robotics
- Evers issues order to curb PFAS pollution
- Fire causes evacuation of Shimmy's Bar & Restaurant
- Man convicted of firing into home and killing teen sentenced
- Buy, sell, or trade at the West Salem Gun Show
- 'Walk of Fame' to be installed at Copeland Park
- SOUP raises nearly $2,000 at Cameron Park Farmers Market