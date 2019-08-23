Police seeking help in identifying theft suspect

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKBT) - Portage police are asking for assistance in identifying a theft suspect that is targeting area health care centers.

The thefts have taken place within the past week at facilities in La Crosse, Portage, Wausau, Menomonie, Baldwin, Osseo, Eau Claire and Red Wing, Minnesota, authorities said.

According to a post on the Portage Police Department's Facebook Page, the suspect appears to be targeting health care facilities along the interstate.

He was last seen in Portage around 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22.

