Crime

Police seeking help in identifying theft suspect

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 11:51 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

Police seeking help in identifying theft suspect

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKBT) - Portage police are asking for assistance in identifying a theft suspect that is targeting area health care centers.

The thefts have taken place within the past week at facilities in La Crosse, Portage, Wausau, Menomonie, Baldwin, Osseo, Eau Claire and Red Wing, Minnesota, authorities said.

According to a post on the Portage Police Department's Facebook Page, the suspect appears to be targeting health care facilities along the interstate.

He was last seen in Portage around 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars