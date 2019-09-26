Police seek 1st degree homicide charge in Appleton death
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - Appleton police have asked prosecutors to charge a suspect with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of a 60-year-old woman.
Police gave few details Thursday but said the suspect is a male "who had a close relationship" with the victim, Lee Ann Dorn, who was found dead in her Appleton apartment in February. The police statement did not give the nature of that relationship.
The Appleton Police Department says it has forwarded the investigation to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office.
