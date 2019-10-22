Police searching for driver after hit-and-run in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Two people are hospitalized following a hit-and-run in La Crosse, but the driver has still not been found.
At 10:10 pm last Thursday night (Oct. 17), a car heading northbound on West Avenue, near the Badger Street intersection, struck two people.
The pedestrians were using the crosswalk, when the car failed to stop. The two male victims suffered severe injuries and were transported to Gundersen Medical Center. One of the victims was struck and landed about 10 feet from the crosswalk.
When police arrived, the car was nowhere to be seen but was later located and towed.
This is an ongoing investigation. We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.
