Crime

Police searching for driver after hit-and-run in La Crosse

By:

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 10:34 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:37 PM CDT

Police searching for driver in Hit & Run in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Two people are hospitalized following a hit-and-run in La Crosse, but the driver has still not been found.

At 10:10 pm last Thursday night (Oct. 17), a car heading northbound on West Avenue, near the Badger Street intersection, struck two people.

The pedestrians were using the crosswalk, when the car failed to stop. The two male victims suffered severe injuries and were transported to Gundersen Medical Center. One of the victims was struck and landed about 10 feet from the crosswalk.

When police arrived, the car was nowhere to be seen but was later located and towed.

This is an ongoing investigation. We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars