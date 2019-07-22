Police say 2 Milwaukee men die after running red light
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say two men have died in a crash after running a red light.
Police say two people in an eastbound car on West Good Hope Road collided with a northbound car that failed to stop at a red light just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Both people in the northbound car were killed, while the two people in the eastbound car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they were a 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, and were both from Milwaukee. Their names were not immediately released.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Two tornadoes confirmed in Trempealeau, Jackson Counties
- State of Emergency declared after severe storms in Wisconsin
- Truckers pay touching tribute to Holmen man during his funeral
- Winona County offers basement clean up kits
- Man crashes motorcycle after swerving to miss animal on road
- Bliss Road expected closure
- Couleecap, Inc. to provide zero interest vehicle purchase loans
- Police: Remains in store were those of man missing since '09
- Tractor driver dies after landing in pond
- Minnesota to launch working group on police shootings