Police release name of Des Moines shooting victim

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death on the north side of Des Moines.

Police identified the man as 23-year-old Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim, who lived in Des Moines.

Ibrahim was found around 1:30 p.m. Thursday by officers sent to investigate reports of a shooting. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests had been reported.

Police say the shooting death is the city's 13th homicide this year.



