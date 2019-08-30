Crime

Police pursuit ends in crash that kills 2

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 11:41 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:41 AM CDT

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) - A police pursuit has ended in a crash that killed two people in the fleeing vehicle south of the Twin Cities.

Authorities say police responded to a report of a domestic assault in Owatonna Thursday, but a car with a man and woman left before officers arrived. Police spotted the suspected vehicle near I-35 and tried to pull it over, but it sped south on the interstate. Police pursued.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the car crashed head-on into a traffic light pole after exiting the interstate, killing the two. The patrol identified them as 42-year-old Louis Bennett, of Owatonna, who was driving, and his 24-year-old passenger Sauda Abubakar Maani, of Rochester.

 

