Police looking for suspect in minivan theft in Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect, or suspects, involved in a minivan theft near Readstown.

A blue and silver minivan was stolen from a home on Gratz Lane near Readstown sometime between 10 p.m. December 16 and 4 a.m. December 17, police said.

Authorities recovered the minivan on December 17 on Larson Road north of Readstown. The van had been wrecked and is a total loss.

Contact the Vernon County Crime Stoppers with information at 608-637-8477 or 800-657-6868, online at www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or at www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers or use their app at www.p3tips.com.