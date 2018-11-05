Police looking for George Street Pub robbery suspects

George Street Pub

LA CROSSE, Wis (WKBT) - Police are searching for two robbery suspects who robbed a bar on the north side of La Crosse on Sunday.

The robbery at George Street Pub occurred shortly after the bar opened at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The bartender, identified as Kala Hartley, said she went downstairs to get ice for a customer before the two suspects arrived. When she returned, the customer had left and she only saw the two suspects wearing all black with their hoods up.

Video surveillance from the bar showed the customer motioning to the suspects to take their hoods off before he exited the bar.

Hartley said she asked the suspects what they wanted to drink and one of the suspects said "give me the money". Hartley thought he was joking and repeated her question. The suspect also repeated his request and Hartley gave him a red vinyl bank bag with $500.00 cash in it. The suspect saw the other two money bags and said "give me all the money."

Hartley complied, giving them another red bag with $1,000 and a blue pull tab bag with $522 in it.

Hartley also said she threw a full bottle toward the suspects but did not make contact causing the bottle to hit the bar floor and shatter. The suspects also tipped over 5-7 bar stools. Hartley then threw an empty bottle toward one of the suspects and hit him in the chest, while the other suspect left out the back door.

Hartley hid behind the bar as the second suspect left out the rear door.

They were described by Hartley to police as two African-American males in their early twenties wearing all black clothing. One was between 5'6" and 5'8" and weighing between 130-150 pounds, wearing glasses with dark rectangular frames, while the other suspect was about 5'8" and around 150 pounds.

Surveillance video showed one suspect wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants, while the taller suspect was wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants along with black and white shoes with red laces.

No weapons were reported to be used in this case.

