Police in Iowa investigate report of off-duty K-9 attack
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) - The Charles City Police Department has confirmed it's investigating a report of its police dog attacking someone at the home where the dog lives.
The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the department issued a news release Monday saying the incident happened on June 25 involving the dog named "Jordy" and a person at the house. The dog was not on duty at the time.
It's common practice for a K-9 to live in the home of its officer handler.
Police have not given details of the attack, other than to say the person attacked was treated for minor injuries.
Police continue to investigate and say there is no risk to the public.
___
Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- UPDATE: Vernon County authorities find missing 15-year-old safe
- La Crosse's All Abilities Park project moving to phase two after city reallocates $300,000 in funds
- Antetokounmpo sues over 'Greek Freak' merchandise
- The Latest: GOP argues for lottery privacy bill
- Wisconsin high school to offer free condoms
- Trump is going to Wisconsin to push for trade deal
- Warren, Sanders, O'Rourke and Castro set for Milwaukee forum
- Two elementary schools undergoing renovations to improve safety
- Pearl Street Brewery to host Hops and Hot Rods event
- Lottery ticket sold in Ramsey worth $21 million