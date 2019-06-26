Police identify subjects involved in Jackson County crash

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - Police identify the men involved in a single-car crash Monday night in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a crash near Highway 54 and Brockway Road around 10:54 p.m. on June 24.

Authorities found a vehicle, driven by Dillon M. Waube, 18, that appeared to have left the highway, went airborne and crashed several hundred feet away in a wooded area. Waube was flown to an area medical center and is currently in the ICU. Another passenger in the vehicle, James Mann, 18, was also flown to an are hospital for care and his status is unknown.

Three other subjects were transported by ambulance to local hospitals, Miguel Custodio Jr., 20, Anthony J. Walker, 17, and Harold H. Jill Jr., 40.

According to law enforcement, Waube may be facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, operating without a valid driver license and reckless endangering safety, among numerous other traffic infractions stemming from this incident.

The case is still under investigation.

