Police identify subjects involved in Jackson County crash
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - Police identify the men involved in a single-car crash Monday night in Jackson County.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a crash near Highway 54 and Brockway Road around 10:54 p.m. on June 24.
Authorities found a vehicle, driven by Dillon M. Waube, 18, that appeared to have left the highway, went airborne and crashed several hundred feet away in a wooded area. Waube was flown to an area medical center and is currently in the ICU. Another passenger in the vehicle, James Mann, 18, was also flown to an are hospital for care and his status is unknown.
Three other subjects were transported by ambulance to local hospitals, Miguel Custodio Jr., 20, Anthony J. Walker, 17, and Harold H. Jill Jr., 40.
According to law enforcement, Waube may be facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, operating without a valid driver license and reckless endangering safety, among numerous other traffic infractions stemming from this incident.
The case is still under investigation.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Winona Chamber celebrates "Family Night on the Farm"
- Copeland Park Committee invites public to contribute to vision for park
- Breaking News: Washington and Benton Streets in Tomah closed because of stand-off
- Assembly votes to keep youth prison open longer
- Shanneon Grant named new director of La Crosse Public Library
Latest News
- Police Stand-off in Tomah puts neighborhood on lockdown for hours
- Jobs available despite record low unemployment: local leaders learn how to improve workforce
- Federal agency hears testimony on fate of gray wolves
- First Democratic presidential debate airs Wednesday, Thursday
- Wisconsin Senate set to take final state budget votes
- Wisconsin coroner: 6 killed in rural house fire
- Boy thrown from mall balcony remains in intensive care
- Widow: Dangerous conditions at Braves' stadium led to death
- Body of 12-year-old pulled from Kaukauna pond
- Shanneon Grant named new Director of La Crosse Public Library