Police continue to investigate a car chase in Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - Authorities are still investigating a Memorial Day car chase in Black River Falls.

On Monday, May 27 at around 5:30 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies, Black River Falls PD and Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit in Black River Falls.

The driver crashed the car and fled with a firearm, police said.

The suspect reportedly attempted to break into several homes and cars before authorities took the individual into custody.

According to police, there is no threat to the public and the case remains under investigation.

