Plover man arrested in disappearance of wife

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 12:30 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 12:30 PM CDT

PLOVER, Wis. (WKBT) - Authorities arrested a man allegedly involved in the disappearance of a Plover woman.

Jason P. Sypher was arrested near the Illinois border on I-39/I-90 following a traffic stop by the Wisconsin State Patrol, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Sypher is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Hiding a Corpse. Sypher's wife, Krista M. Sypher, has been missing from her home in Plover since March 13, 2017.

The investigation into Krista Sypher's disappearance was led by the Plover Police Department with assistance from DCI, Portage County Sheriff's Office, Stevens Point Police Department, and Federal Bureau.

Contact Plover Police Department Detective Mike Tracy with any information on the case at 715-345-5255.

