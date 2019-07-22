Pedestrian who darted into Apple Valley traffic dies

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) - Police say a man has died after he unexpectedly darted into traffic near a busy intersection in Apple Valley and was struck by a vehicle.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ian Micheal Rosch died early Friday at Hennepin County Medical Center. He was struck around 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and County Road 42. First responders arrived to find him severely injured and unresponsive in the northbound lane.

Police say Rosch was in the center median on Cedar, about 100 yards north of the intersection, when he attempted to cross Cedar and continue east. Police say that left the driver little time to respond. The vehicle's driver and passenger were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.