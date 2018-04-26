Crime

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) - A man is dead after he was struck by a car while walking in a northern Minneapolis suburb.

Anoka County sheriff's authorities say emergency crews were called to an intersection in Blaine just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a man in the southbound lane of University Avenue. Attempts to revive him failed.

The victim was a 51-year-old man from Minneapolis. His name has not been released.

Authorities say a 73-year-old man from Coon Rapids was driving a 1998 Ford Taurus that struck the pedestrian. An on-duty police officer saw the accident.

The investigation continues.

