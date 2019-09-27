Patrol says man was drunk and speeding with daughter in car

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a Des Moines man who already lost his license was driving drunk with his 8-year-old daughter as he tried to speed away from a state trooper.

Polk County court records say 37-year-old Kevin Dyer is charged with driving while intoxicated, third offense; felony eluding; child endangerment; and other crimes. Jail records say Dyer remained in custody Friday. The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Dyer.

A court document says the chase early Thursday hit 115 mph (185 kph) in a 55 mph (88.5 kph) zone and 100 mph (160.9 kph) in residential areas. It also says Dyer drove on the wrong side of a highway, over a curb, through grass, over sidewalks and ran red lights.

The chase ended in Des Moines after Dyer's care became disabled.



