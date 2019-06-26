Patient injures nurses, facing battery charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Police were called to an area hospital Friday for a patient reportedly punching staff members.

According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived at Gundersen Health System on Friday, June 21, security officers were attempting to restrain the patient, Ross Knothe. ​​​​​​During the process, Knothe continued to resist, yell obscenities and made aggressive statements to the officers.

Gundersen staff told police that Knothe had struck two nurses, injuring both, the complaint said.

Knothe is facing multiple charges including two substantial battery charges, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

