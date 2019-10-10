Ontario Police Chief, Officer facing charges after crash

Ontario Police Chief Rynes

CASHTON, Wis. (WKBT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Department has referred charges to the district attorney's office following a September 28 crash in Cashton.

Ontario Police Chief Dave Rynes and a part-time officer for the city, Grover Wooten, are facing charges of obstructing an officer, with possible additional charges of misconduct in public office for Rynes, according to the Monroe County Herald.

A Monroe County Deputy responded to a one-car accident on Highway 33 near Johnson Street in Cashton, where an Ontario squad car had driven off the road and struck a no parking sign around 4:30 a.m.

Officer Wooten was driving the squad and called the accident in. Wooten told the deputy he was coming back from working a shift at Oktoberfest in La Crosse when he swerved to miss a dog and struck the sign.

Following an investigation, the deputy said it appeared Wooten drove straight through the curve in the road and made no attempt to swerve. The deputy noticed the squad had a dash camera as well, which he believed would have recorded the accident. When the deputy questioned Wooten again, he admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.

Wooten also told the investigator that Chief Rynes told him to report that he had swerved to miss an animal.

Rynes admitted to the deputy that he told Wooten to say he swerved to miss a dog. Wooten then told the deputy that after the crash he left the scene and drove back to the Ontario police station, but didn't feel right about it and returned, according to the Sheriff's report.

