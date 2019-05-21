Onalaska restaurant owner charged with sex assault in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - The owner of Manny's Mexican restaurant in Onalaska and Eau Claire is charged with sexually assaulting an employee at the Eau Claire location.

Filiberto Rivera, who also goes by Manuel or Manny, is charged with 3rd degree Sexual Assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a female employee says the assault happened at closing time when it was just her and Rivera in the restaurant.

She says Rivera served her a margarita and she felt "really drunk, really fast." Rivera then made unwanted sexual advances, including doing body shots on her and pulling down her pants and touching her in her genital area, according to the complaint.

Rivera denied anything inappropriate happened between the two, however, he did admit in the complaint to asking her if she "ever had sex with an older man."

Rivera was released on a $5,000 signature bond.

