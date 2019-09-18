Onalaska man who stabbed roommate sentenced in court

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An Onalaska man who stabbed his roommate in July of this year, learned his sentence on Tuesday

La Crosse County Judge Todd Bjerke sentenced 24-year-old Aaron Petras to four years of probation.

According to court records, Petras came home from a night of drinking and rekindled an earlier argument with his roommate Zachary Crogan. The two hit each other, began wrestling, after which Petras grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Crogan in the neck. Crogan has since recovered from his injuries.

Aaron Petras will be electronically monitored after he's released from jail on Sunday.

