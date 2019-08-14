Onalaska man facing homicide charges given $15,000 cash bond

BARABOO, Wis. (WKBT) - An Onalaska man facing homicide charges in Sauk County, made his return on warrant/initial appearance in court today.

Albart B. Shores is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for a crash that killed two people in Sauk County last October. Shores was given a $15,000 cash bond in Sauk County Court Tuesday, August 13.

A criminal complaint filed August 5, 2019, says 57-year-old Albart Shores was driving a car that collided with an SUV on Interstate 90/94 in the town of Delton. Shores is facing 12 felony charges.

A blood test after the crash revealed Shores had chemicals found in cocaine in his system.

The SUV's 60-year-old driver, David Howe, and a 56-year-old passenger, Scot Miller, were killed in the collision. Shores has four previous convictions for drunken driving and one for operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.

Albart Shores Complaint

