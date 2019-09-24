Officials: 75,000 vaping cartridges seized in Anoka County
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Law enforcement officials say they've seized 75,000 vaping cartridges in Anoka County.
The Department of Public Safety says the cartridges are believed to have come from out of state for distribution in Minnesota.
Lung illnesses tied to vaping have become a major health concern in recent months, with hundreds of people stricken nationwide and at least nine deaths. The cause is unknown, but investigators are examining black market vaping products.
Many victims reported vaping liquids containing THC, the component of marijuana that gives a high.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- La Crosse oral surgeon offers assistance to man assaulted outside Rudy's
- Car collides with building on La Crosse's Northside
- Proposed budget has La Crosse Fire Department planning new fire station for 2021
- Traffic and parade watcher reminders ahead of Oktoberfest parades
- Former Winona senior pastor facing child sexual assault charges
- 'Book Fairy' provides books for students in Westby
- Meet your 2019 Mrs. Oktoberfest
- New suicide prevention program recommended in Wisconsin
- Minnesota parents charged in drowning death of young son
- S.M.R.T. transportation expands routes