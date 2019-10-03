Nurse takes plea deal in prescription drug scheme
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A nurse accused of fraudulently obtaining painkillers from her patients in eastern Iowa has taken a plea deal.
The Telegraph Herald reports that 31-year-old Katie Boll, of Manchester, pleaded guilty last month. She pleaded guilty to tampering with a consumer product resulting in injury and acquiring the painkiller oxycodone by deception. Federal prosecutors dropped 12 other counts in exchange for her pleas.
Authorities say Boll was a nurse for the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester when she schemed to acquire hydrocodone, morphine and other painkillers from at least 14 patients in her care. Prosecutors say she used mouthwash to dilute liquid morphine, resulting in injury to a patient.
