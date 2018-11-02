No contest plea in Madison drunken driving death
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Waunakee woman has pleaded no contest to homicide by drunken driving in the death of a University of Wisconsin student.
Twenty-one-year-old Alexandra Ihm died in March 2017 from a pulmonary embolism as she recovered from injuries she received when she was struck by a car in Madison. A criminal complaint attributed the pulmonary embolism to her injuries.
Twenty-five-year-old Nicole Bruns drove away after striking Ihm and was arrested a short time later. The complaint says her blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit to drive.
The State Journal says Bruns is facing up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
___
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Home break-ins near UW-L on rise
- News 8 Highlight Zone - November 2, 2018
- Wisconsin Governor, Senate candidates push for votes 4 days before election
- La Crosse Warming Center opens for the season, always in need of volunteers
- Coulee Region organizations, businesses celebrate global connections
- Toys for Tots drive underway in La Crosse area
- Final preparation underway for Saturday's iFeed event in La Crosse
- MTU offers free bus rides on election day in La Crosse
- Governor Walker issues executive order for election cyber security assistance
- Board of Education hosts annual Academic Achievement Awards in La Crosse