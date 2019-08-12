No charges against officer who shot man holding gun on woman
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against an officer who fatally shot a man who was holding a gun on a woman who later was charged with two Council Bluffs slayings.
Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said Monday that Council Bluffs officer Paul Damrow fired the shot Wednesday that killed 28-year-old Troy Petersen, of Essex.
Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody said that, "in that moment, he took the shot to save a life."
Authorities say the woman, 44-year-old April Montello-Roberts, of Shenandoah, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities say she and Petersen killed 52-year-old Jerrot Clark on Aug. 4 and 51-year-old Steven Carlson on Wednesday.
Authorities say Petersen was holding a gun on Montello-Roberts in the cab of a wrecked pickup truck when he was shot. The pickup carrying the two crashed during a pursuit in Council Bluffs.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Local Legislators tour La Crosse's criminal justice system
- Leaders discuss state of higher education in western Wisconsin
- La Crosse Board of Public Works proposes law that would require licensing community events
- Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in La Crosse
- Viterbo receives $750K grant for graduate students in mental health counseling
Latest News
- Local Legislators tour La Crosse's criminal justice system
- $1 million Powerball ticket sold at La Crosse Kwik Trip
- Four people rescued from Kickapoo River
- Wisconsin's Evers to Trump: End trade wars to save farmers
- Man stabbed multiple times at Winona residence
- Block Party celebrates "Northside Pride"
- University, business leaders discuss future of education in La Crosse
- Golf Scramble raises funds for Viterbo Athletics
- $31.2 million 'Education Village' set to open at Winona State University
- Mental Health education programs coming to La Crosse