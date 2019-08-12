Crime

No charges against officer who shot man holding gun on woman

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 01:08 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 01:08 PM CDT

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against an officer who fatally shot a man who was holding a gun on a woman who later was charged with two Council Bluffs slayings.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said Monday that Council Bluffs officer Paul Damrow fired the shot Wednesday that killed 28-year-old Troy Petersen, of Essex.

Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody said that, "in that moment, he took the shot to save a life."

Authorities say the woman, 44-year-old April Montello-Roberts, of Shenandoah, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities say she and Petersen killed 52-year-old Jerrot Clark on Aug. 4 and 51-year-old Steven Carlson on Wednesday.

Authorities say Petersen was holding a gun on Montello-Roberts in the cab of a wrecked pickup truck when he was shot. The pickup carrying the two crashed during a pursuit in Council Bluffs.

 

