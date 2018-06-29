Crime

New Hope man charged after 18-hour standoff

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 10:26 PM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota man who held off police for 18 hours in a Minneapolis suburb is facing several charges after authorities say he threatened his girlfriend and held two of her children hostage.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged 26-year-old Andrew Hogan of New Hope Thursday with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of making terroristic threats and child endangerment.

Authorities say Hogan allegedly held the children, ages 2 and 4, captive overnight in a New Hope town home before surrendering Tuesday afternoon. The criminal complaint says Hogan allegedly told negotiators he would shoot police officers during the standoff. Police say they recovered a shotgun from the home.

Court records did not list an attorney who could comment for Hogan. He was expected to make his first appearance Friday.

