New Hope man charged after 18-hour standoff
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota man who held off police for 18 hours in a Minneapolis suburb is facing several charges after authorities say he threatened his girlfriend and held two of her children hostage.
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged 26-year-old Andrew Hogan of New Hope Thursday with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of making terroristic threats and child endangerment.
Authorities say Hogan allegedly held the children, ages 2 and 4, captive overnight in a New Hope town home before surrendering Tuesday afternoon. The criminal complaint says Hogan allegedly told negotiators he would shoot police officers during the standoff. Police say they recovered a shotgun from the home.
Court records did not list an attorney who could comment for Hogan. He was expected to make his first appearance Friday.
