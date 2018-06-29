Muscatine cemetery manager alleges vase thefts from markers
MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) - A Muscatine cemetery manager says more than a dozen vases have been confirmed stolen, but that up to 50 could be missing.
Cindy Allen tells the Muscatine Journal that she filed a police report last week for the theft of 15-20 vases from Muscatine Memorial Park before noticing there could be more.
The vases are chained to markers at the cemetery, are 10 inches (254 millimeters) tall and weigh up to 8 pounds (4 kilograms). Allen says each vase can cost up to $650 to replace.
Allen says it would be difficult to leave the cemetery with the vases undetected. She suspects the thefts happen at night.
Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington says that a person caught taking the vases would face charges. He says his department is trying to better monitor the area.
___
Information from: Muscatine Journal, http://www.muscatinejournal.com
Latest News
- Wettstein's closing after 67 years in La Crosse
- Foxconn reaches agreement to open Green Bay office
- MiEnergy Cooperative issues peak alert for Winona, Houston Counties
- City of Onalaska announces new Fire Chief
- Wisconsin man charged in $30 million luxury car fraud scheme
- Judge sentences attorneys for defrauding Johnson Controls
- Gundersen Sparta Clinic honored with 'green' award
- Driver shot by police during interstate pursuit
- Lawsuit alleges Hormel, other companies inflated pork prices
- Walker, Foxconn plan economic announcement in Green Bay