Muscatine cemetery manager alleges vase thefts from markers

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) - A Muscatine cemetery manager says more than a dozen vases have been confirmed stolen, but that up to 50 could be missing.

Cindy Allen tells the Muscatine Journal that she filed a police report last week for the theft of 15-20 vases from Muscatine Memorial Park before noticing there could be more.

The vases are chained to markers at the cemetery, are 10 inches (254 millimeters) tall and weigh up to 8 pounds (4 kilograms). Allen says each vase can cost up to $650 to replace.

Allen says it would be difficult to leave the cemetery with the vases undetected. She suspects the thefts happen at night.

Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington says that a person caught taking the vases would face charges. He says his department is trying to better monitor the area.

