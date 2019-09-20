Motorist killed in crossfire of Milwaukee gun fight
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say a woman driving with her two young children was killed when she was struck by a bullet during a gun fight in Milwaukee.
Authorities say two people on opposite sides of a north side street were shooting at each other Thursday evening when the 23-year-old woman was hit by their gunfire. Her two children and another woman in the car were not injured.
The vehicle came to a stop after she was shot. First responders could not save the woman and she died at the scene. She has not been identified.
Police are looking for suspects.
