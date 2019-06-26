Mother, daughter charged in teen's death
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) - A Mineral Point woman and her adult daughter have been charged in the death of a 13-year-old girl.
Fifty-year-old Laurie Barry and 27-year-old Alexis Barry have been charged with party to first-degree reckless homicide in the May 2018 death of Selah Kaden who was visiting the family from North Carolina.
Court documents say Kaden had been beaten and smothered or suffocated.
A court hearing in Lafayette County Circuit Court is scheduled July 9. Court records do not list defense attorneys.
