Mother, daughter charged in teen's death

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) - A Mineral Point woman and her adult daughter have been charged in the death of a 13-year-old girl.

Fifty-year-old Laurie Barry and 27-year-old Alexis Barry have been charged with party to first-degree reckless homicide in the May 2018 death of Selah Kaden who was visiting the family from North Carolina.

Court documents say Kaden had been beaten and smothered or suffocated.

A court hearing in Lafayette County Circuit Court is scheduled July 9. Court records do not list defense attorneys.

