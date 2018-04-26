Minnesota woman accused in 2 deaths to face Florida trial
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband at their home before killing a woman in Florida who liked like her will stand trial in the Florida case first.
Scott Rose, the sheriff of Dodge County, Minnesota, says 56-year-old Lois Riess will go to Florida to face a second-degree murder charge while Minnesota authorities build their case against her in the March killing of her husband. Rose tweeted Wednesday that second-degree murder charges will be filed once forensic results are back from the lab.
Riess will stand trial in Minnesota after the Florida case is done.
Authorities say Lois Riess killed her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, at their Blooming Prairie home before heading to Florida and killing 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson. Investigators say they think she killed the Bradenton, Florida, woman to assume her identity.
Riess was arrested last week in Texas after a nationwide manhunt.
