Minnesota trooper charged with sexually assaulting girl
HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota state trooper is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
The Dakota County Attorney's Office has charged 36-year-old Shawn Barta with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving the girl who authorities say is "cognitively delayed."
The State Patrol has placed Barta on leave pending the outcome of the case and an internal investigation. The Star Tribune reports Barta has denied the allegations. A criminal complaint says the assaults began in April 2018 and ended recently.
Barta was released from jail after posting $150,000 bond.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- UPDATE: Vernon County authorities find missing 15-year-old safe
- La Crosse's All Abilities Park project moving to phase two after city reallocates $300,000 in funds
- Antetokounmpo sues over 'Greek Freak' merchandise
- The Latest: GOP argues for lottery privacy bill
- Wisconsin high school to offer free condoms
- Trump is going to Wisconsin to push for trade deal
- Warren, Sanders, O'Rourke and Castro set for Milwaukee forum
- Two elementary schools undergoing renovations to improve safety
- Pearl Street Brewery to host Hops and Hot Rods event
- Lottery ticket sold in Ramsey worth $21 million