Minnesota man arrested for sexual assault, kidnapping case in Winona County
SAINT CHARLES, Minn. (WKBT) - An arrest is made in a kidnapping and sexual assault case in Winona County.
30-year-old Zane Pederson of Spicer, Minnesota, was in court Wednesday. He is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, burglary, kidnapping and false imprisonment.
According to investigators, Pederson broke into a home in Saint Charles in November. The woman that lived in the home woke up to find someone standing at the foot of her bed with a mask on and armed. She was bound and sexually assaulted multiple times
Pederson also faces other charges relating to another alleged burglary a few days earlier. He is being held in the Winona County jail on a $1-million bail.
The investigation is still ongoing
