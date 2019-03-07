Minnesota man arrested for sexual assault, kidnapping case in Winona County

Crime

SAINT CHARLES, Minn. (WKBT) - An arrest is made in a kidnapping and sexual assault case in Winona County.

30-year-old Zane Pederson of Spicer, Minnesota, was in court Wednesday. He is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, burglary, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

According to investigators, Pederson broke into a home in Saint Charles in November. The woman that lived in the home woke up to find someone standing at the foot of her bed with a mask on and armed. She was bound and sexually assaulted multiple times 

Pederson also faces other charges relating to another alleged burglary a few days earlier. He is being held in the Winona County jail on a $1-million bail.

The investigation is still ongoing
 

