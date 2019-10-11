Minnesota father gets 6 months for death of son in hot SUV
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota man will serve six months in jail for the death of his 4-year-old son who the man left for hours in a hot SUV.
Twenty-six-year-old Kristopher Taylor of Apple Valley also will be on electronic monitoring for six months.
The Star Tribune reports Judge Robert Awsumb sentenced Taylor on Friday to a four-year suspended sentence and 10 years of probation.
Taylor pleaded guilty in August to second-degree manslaughter. His son, Riley Taylor, died May 4 in St. Paul. Authorities say Taylor left the child in the vehicle for hours while he worked the Grillfest event at CHS Field. The complaint says the boy was in the sun.
In a statement, the boy's mother, Jalie Juers, described Kristopher Taylor as a loving father who was devoted to his son.
