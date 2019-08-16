Minneapolis police investigate 3rd homicide this week
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis police are investigating the city's third homicide in less than a week.
Officers and paramedics were sent to north Minneapolis about 1 a.m. Friday where a man who found lying on the street. Police say he was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he died.
Homicide detectives spoke with a number of people in the area, but no suspect is in custody.
Two people were killed in two separate homicides in Minneapolis overnight Tuesday. Friday's homicide is the 22nd in the city this year.
