Milwaukee woman pleads not guilty in death of emaciated son
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee mother has pleaded not guilty to child neglect charges following the death of her 42-pound teenage son.
Prosecutors say 16-year-old Hector Pizarro died Sept. 4 at a Milwaukee medical clinic where his mother, Iraida Pizarro-Osorio, had taken him after he became unresponsive.
A criminal complaint said the teen appeared extremely emaciated and that his skeletal structure was visible underneath his skin.
A Milwaukee County court commissioner Wednesday found probable cause to hold the mother for trial. Pizarro-Osorio told police her son had a chromosome disorder, was epileptic and autistic and that the condition impacted his ability to gain weight. She said he also had the mental capacity of a small child and never weighed more than 75 to 80 pounds (36.29 kilograms).
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- 2 arrested on child pornography charges
- La Crosse County to get two new full-time prosecutors
- La Crosse Bandshell paver donation deadline set
- Funds needed following K9 Zaback's surgery
- First peanut allergy drug close to FDA approval
- Widows ask lawmakers to OK police insurance bill
- La Crosse teacher nominated for Presidential Teaching Award
- Lawyer: Man charged with corn rake killing irate over affair
- Milwaukee woman pleads not guilty in death of emaciated son
- GOP lawmaker vows to kill rules to reduce farm manure smell