Milwaukee police shoot, wound armed man
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police in Milwaukee have shot and wounded an armed man after responding to a domestic violence call.
Two officers arrived after 6 p.m. Saturday on Milwaukee's northwest side and found a 34-year-old Milwaukee man who ran away.
One of the officers chased the suspect until the man, armed with a firearm, turned toward the officer.
Police say the officer fired, striking the suspect. The man's injury is considered non-life-threatening. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports he was taken to a hospital.
Authorities say the man did fire shots while officers were at the scene, but police are still investigating whether the suspect fired at the officers.
No officers were hurt. The officer who fired his gun will be placed on standard administrative duty.
