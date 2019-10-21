Crime

Milwaukee girl, 4, accidentally shoots father and herself

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 01:14 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:14 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old girl found her father's handgun then accidentally shot him and herself, but both are expected to survive.

Police said Monday that they arrested the 33-year-old father because he lied about the circumstances of the shooting Sunday morning. Prosecutors are reviewing the case for possible charges.

Police say the father and his daughter were treated at hospitals and that their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police released no further details, including how the girl managed to get her father's gun. His name has not been released.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars