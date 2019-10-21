Milwaukee girl, 4, accidentally shoots father and herself
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old girl found her father's handgun then accidentally shot him and herself, but both are expected to survive.
Police said Monday that they arrested the 33-year-old father because he lied about the circumstances of the shooting Sunday morning. Prosecutors are reviewing the case for possible charges.
Police say the father and his daughter were treated at hospitals and that their injuries are not life-threatening.
Police released no further details, including how the girl managed to get her father's gun. His name has not been released.
