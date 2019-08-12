Crime

Man who wanted ex-wife's boyfriend killed pleads guilty

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 07:34 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 07:34 AM CDT

​​​​​​​ DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A Davenport man has pleaded guilty to trying to hire someone to kill his ex-wife's boyfriend.

Scott County District Court records say 43-year-old John Cooper entered the plea Friday. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Prosecutors say Cooper had violated terms of a drug crime probation and been ordered in September to complete probation programming at the Residential Correctional Facility in Davenport. The court records say a cellphone confiscated from him there in November contained a message asking a former resident at the facility to kill another former resident who was in a relationship with Cooper's ex-wife.
 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars