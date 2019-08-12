Man who wanted ex-wife's boyfriend killed pleads guilty
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A Davenport man has pleaded guilty to trying to hire someone to kill his ex-wife's boyfriend.
Scott County District Court records say 43-year-old John Cooper entered the plea Friday. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.
Prosecutors say Cooper had violated terms of a drug crime probation and been ordered in September to complete probation programming at the Residential Correctional Facility in Davenport. The court records say a cellphone confiscated from him there in November contained a message asking a former resident at the facility to kill another former resident who was in a relationship with Cooper's ex-wife.
