Man stabbed multiple times at Winona residence

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - A 19-year-old man was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in Winona.

According to the Winona Police Department, a 911 call came in at 1:24 a.m. on August 12, reporting a stabbing at a home on the 400 block of West 9th Street.

The man was reportedly stabbed by an acquaintance inside the home. The suspect fled from the residence and was later located at a home on the 300 block of West 6th Street. The suspect is in custody, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Officers from the Goodview Police Department and the Winona County Sheriff's Department assisted the Winona Police Department and EMS personnel in the incident.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.