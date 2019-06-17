Man shot, wounded by deputies in Little Chute is identified

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and wounded by deputies in Little Chute.

Investigators say 43-year-old Jakeus Meltz is hospitalized in critical condition.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been identified as Outagamie County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris DeVries and Deputy Marvin Gramajo. They were not injured.

Authorities say Meltz predicted he would get into a shootout with officers on Sunday. He was walking in Little Chute and refused officers' commands before he was shot.

Outagamie County sheriff's officials say they initially responded to a home in Shiocton about noon Sunday on a report of a domestic dispute, but Meltz had already left. A family member called the sheriff's department later because Meltz sent text messages saying he would get into a shootout with officers so that he police would shoot him.

