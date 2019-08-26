Man pleads guilty to improperly spending estate money
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to taking estate money without permission and giving it to charities.
The Telegraph Herald reports that 45-year-old Robert Young Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21. He'd pleaded guilty after making a deal with prosecutors.
Court documents say Young had been appointed personal administrator of the estate of Thomas Palmer, who died March 3, 2017, at the age of 58. The documents say Young paid off Palmer's bills and then donated more than $31,500 to charities without a court's permission.
Both the defense and prosecutors recommend in the plea agreement that Young be put on probation for two to five years and be given a deferred judgment. Under a deferred judgment, the theft conviction can be removed from his record if he successfully completes probation.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Red Cross: About 17 people displaced after early morning apartment fire
- Viroqua man seriously injured during Sunday morning crash
- Wisconsin's next for man behind Minnesota's hands-free law
- Historic walking tours take new twists on La Crosse architecture
- Staffing shortage at Salvation Army leads to temporary changes in meal offerings
- Anyone who loves their wheels is welcome to Lost Island Wine Car and Bike Show
- The times are 'a changing and so is Great River Folk Fest
- Great Dakota Gathering connects Winona community with traditions of indigenous people
- Four boaters safe after late-night incident sends pontoon over dam in darkness
- Prairie Du Chien scores late touchdown to stun Aquinas 7-6 in season opener