Man hides in water barrel behind La Crosse restaurant to avoid arrest
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A man being pursued by police for violating a traffic signal while riding a bicycle, hid in a water barrel to avoid arrest.
Joseph Schmitt hid from police in a water barrel behind the Freight House Restaurant in La Crosse on Sunday, May 26 at 9:42 p.m. The K-9 unit activated during the search found the suspect curled up in a barrel, according to police reports.
Schmitt is facing charges of resisting arrest, felony bail jumping, a bond violation and violating traffic signal for bike operator.
