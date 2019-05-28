Man hides in water barrel behind La Crosse restaurant to avoid arrest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A man being pursued by police for violating a traffic signal while riding a bicycle, hid in a water barrel to avoid arrest.

Joseph Schmitt hid from police in a water barrel behind the Freight House Restaurant in La Crosse on Sunday, May 26 at 9:42 p.m. The K-9 unit activated during the search found the suspect curled up in a barrel, according to police reports.

Schmitt is facing charges of resisting arrest, felony bail jumping, a bond violation and violating traffic signal for bike operator.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.