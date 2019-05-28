Crime

Man hides in water barrel behind La Crosse restaurant to avoid arrest

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:45 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:45 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A man being pursued by police for violating a traffic signal while riding a bicycle, hid in a water barrel to avoid arrest.

Joseph Schmitt hid from police in a water barrel behind the Freight House Restaurant in La Crosse on Sunday, May 26 at 9:42 p.m. The K-9 unit activated during the search found the suspect curled up in a barrel, according to police reports.

Schmitt is facing charges of resisting arrest, felony bail jumping, a bond violation and violating traffic signal for bike operator.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars