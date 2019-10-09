Man gets probation, suspended prison time for crash death
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A driver has been given probation and suspended prison time for the crash death of another driver in Des Moines.
Polk County District Court records say 35-year-old Grant Uhe was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation and a suspended sentence of 10 years in prison. He'd pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by reckless driving.
Police say Uhe was driving more than 75 mph (121 kph) in a 30 mph (48 kph) zone on April 19 last year before his pickup truck crashed into a car driven by 19-year-old Tyler Wilcox. Police say Wilcox died later at a hospital.
