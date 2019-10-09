Crime

Man gets probation, suspended prison time for crash death

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 07:45 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 07:45 AM CDT

​​​​​​​ DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A driver has been given probation and suspended prison time for the crash death of another driver in Des Moines.

Polk County District Court records say 35-year-old Grant Uhe was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation and a suspended sentence of 10 years in prison. He'd pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by reckless driving.

Police say Uhe was driving more than 75 mph (121 kph) in a 30 mph (48 kph) zone on April 19 last year before his pickup truck crashed into a car driven by 19-year-old Tyler Wilcox. Police say Wilcox died later at a hospital.
 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars