Man gets probation in fatal ATV crash

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (AP) - A man accused of driving recklessly has been given three years of probation in an all-terrain vehicle crash in northwest Iowa that killed his passenger.

O'Brien County court records say 28-year-old Garrett Crowl also was given a deferred judgment at his hearing Monday in Primghar. A deferred judgment allows his conviction to be removed from court records if he completes his probation terms. Crowl had pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors lowered the charge from vehicular homicide when driving while intoxicated.

Investigators say Crowl was driving the ATV recklessly while under the influence of marijuana on July 30, 2016, when he lost control of it in a recreation area near Sheldon and crashed into a tree. His passenger, 25-year-old Shaleah Donavon, died.

