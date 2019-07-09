Man gets 60 years for woman's slaying in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A man has been given 60 years for the slaying of a woman in Cedar Rapids.
Station KCRG reports that 25-year-old Zackary Ildefonso was sentenced Monday. He'd pleaded guilty in May to voluntary manslaughter and other crimes. Prosecutors had reduced the charges in return for Ildefonso's pleas.
Prosecutors say Ildefonso fatally shot 33-year-old Heidi Stephens on Nov. 20, 2017, after an argument about a purse that he had stolen from her. He also shot at Andrew Shank in an attempt to kill him during the same dispute.
