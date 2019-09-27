Man gets 32 years for porn, enticing teen into prostitution

Mario Tama/Getty Images

​​​​​​​ CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for child porn and enticing a teenage girl into prostitution.

U.S. District Court records say 30-year-old Kevin Herring was sentenced Thursday in Cedar Rapids. He'd pleaded guilty to the enticement and to receipt of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Herring was at a halfway house in Cedar Rapids following his federal prison sentence for being a felon and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm. While out on a pass he met the runaway 14-year-old girl. He persuaded her to become a prostitute and send him sexually explicit images of herself.

Prosecutors say Herring told the girl she could live with him after he left the halfway house.



