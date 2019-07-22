Man crashes motorcycle after swerving to miss animal on road
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WKBT) - A motorcycle crash occurred Sunday on Highway 33 in Vernon County after the driver swerved to miss an animal in the road.
The driver, Kyle R. Henning, 18, of Beaver Dam, lost control of the motorcycle, drove into a ditch and rolled several times. Henning, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle.
Henning was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.
Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff's Department was Hillsboro EMS, Ontario EMS and the Ontario Fire Department.
The accident is under investigation.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Two tornadoes confirmed in Trempealeau, Jackson Counties
- State of Emergency declared after severe storms in Wisconsin
- Truckers pay touching tribute to Holmen man during his funeral
- Winona County offers basement clean up kits
- Man crashes motorcycle after swerving to miss animal on road
- Bliss Road expected closure
- Couleecap, Inc. to provide zero interest vehicle purchase loans
- Police: Remains in store were those of man missing since '09
- Tractor driver dies after landing in pond
- Minnesota to launch working group on police shootings