Man crashes motorcycle after swerving to miss animal on road

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WKBT) - A motorcycle crash occurred Sunday on Highway 33 in Vernon County after the driver swerved to miss an animal in the road.

The driver, Kyle R. Henning, 18, of Beaver Dam, lost control of the motorcycle, drove into a ditch and rolled several times. Henning, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle.

Henning was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff's Department was Hillsboro EMS, Ontario EMS and the Ontario Fire Department.

The accident is under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.