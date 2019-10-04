Crime

Man convicted of videotaping girls in store bathroom

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 07:22 AM CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A man has been convicted of video recording girls in the bathroom of his West Des Moines record store.

Polk County court records say 50-year-old Robert Kuhn was found guilty Wednesday of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of invasion of privacy. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Kuhn was arrested in 2017 after a girl who had worked for him told police she found a video camera hidden on a shelf in the bathroom after Kuhn had asked her to try on dresses.
Federal prosecutors also had filed a child pornography charge but later dropped it.

