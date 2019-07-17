Crime

Man charged with killing woman, 2 children in Des Moines

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 02:53 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 02:53 PM CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police have charged a 31-year-old man with killing a woman and her two children at a Des Moines residence.

Police said Wednesday that Marvin Esquivel-Lopez is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He's accused of shooting 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter, Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and her 5-year-old son, Ever Jose Mejia-Flores. Polk County court records don't yet list the case or the name of an attorney who could comment for Esquivel-Lopez, who's been arrested.

The three bodies were found around 11 p.m. Tuesday by officers called to the single-family residence. Police say Esquivel-Lopez lived at the same address.

 

