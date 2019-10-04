Man charged with armed burglary in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A man with no permanent address faces a burglary charge today in La Crosse County Court.

37-year-old George Goins was charged with armed burglary and felony bail jumping in the Tuesday incident.

According to the criminal complaint, two men entered a home on Caledonia Street and robbed the homeowner.

Three guns and a computer were taken during the burglary.

The officer investigating the incident recognized Goins on surveillance video, and he was later located due to an electronic monitoring bracelet.

The second suspect in the incident has not been located.

